29 baby swans released on Lake Morton

By Admin
Posted by 
Lakeland Gazette
Lakeland Gazette
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The population of Lakeland is growing. A new bevy of baby swans has just arrived at their new home on Lake Morton. If you have ever seen them, you know the adult swans here are elegant and graceful. They are a very big draw. The new babies are an even bigger one.

lakelandgazette.info
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland, FL
Miami, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Polk Fire Chaplains Assist in Miami Condo Recovery Mission

Polk County Fire Rescue’s chaplains are assisting first responder crews in the Surfside Condo recovery mission in Miami. Chaplain Murphy Hanley returned last week from a three-day deployment and Sherri Grimes and Bill DeHart are serving multi-day deployments this week. Their assistance was requested from Miami Dade Fire Rescue. “Our...
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

CYCLEdelic Spin Center opens today

CYCLEdelic is located at 3505 Cleveland Heights Blvd –you can’t miss their huge sign. CYCLEdelic is owned by Mary Marcia Brown. The most static cycling classes attended in one year are 585 and were achieved by Mary Marcia Brown (US) in Lakeland, Florida, the United States on 3 August 2020.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

The city of Lakeland is hiring ….

Looking for work? Join #TeamSwan! We’ve got LOTS of full and part-time job openings right now. Learn more and apply at LakelandGov.net/Jobs!. Mark Farrington, the city’s director of human resources, said Lakeland is facing a series of unmatched challenges in hiring and retaining public employees. The widely reported labor shortage is not limited to the private sector, according to Farrington, and he expects it to have long-term impacts.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Gaskins Barbecue and Lobster is coming to Lakeland

The restaurant plans to open at Lakeside Village — where the old Beef O’ Brady’s once sat. Owners Jeané and John Gaskins hope to open the new location by early October. Gaskins Barbecue and Lobster in Winter Haven opened at 600 Cypress Gardens Blvd. in December 2019. The restaurant is family-owned and operated.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Fleur Bistro will be reopening later next week

New Opening Late Next Week. Fleur Bistro, South Lakeland 4525 South Florida Avenue Lakeland, FL 33813, is welcoming “Dena’s Place” as a co-occupant of their bistro space, serving breakfast & lunch. Dena and her staff will happily serve from 7-2 P.M. Monday through Saturday. Fleur will continue with their pastry/bakery...
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Citrus Connection will delay the start of the public bus service Wednesday morning

Citrus Connection will delay the start of public bus service throughout Lakeland and Polk County on Wednesday due to the pending impacts of Tropical Storm Elsa. The public transit agency has postponed the tentative start time of all routes to 7 a.m. Typically, some routes start as early as 5:30 a.m. Depending on the storm’s path and speed, buses could be further delayed based on weather conditions.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

The Back Nine Lakeland Review

I have been wanting to try The Back Nine Lakeland for quite a while. I have heard a lot of great things both on this page as well as from family members and friends. Friday we took the opportunity to check them out as my husband and I was both in Lakeland at the same time and both hungry.
Polk County, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Tampa Bay under a Hurricane Watch

Elsa has defied the odds and has emerged into the Florida Straits as a relatively strong tropical storm. Elsa is moving north-northwest at 10 mph, with maximum sustained winds at 60 mph. Forecast models have shifted slightly eastward, increasing the likelihood of Elsa hugging the west coast of central Florida.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Agreement with Summit Broadband of Orlando approved

Lakeland city commissioners have approved a 20-year partnership today with Summit Broadband of Orlando. Summit will provide high-speed Internet service to Lakeland residents and businesses. Summit’s CEO Kevin Coyne told reporters the company should be ready to serve its first local customers within four to five months. Kevin Coyne said...
EnvironmentPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Special Notice Regarding Hurricane Elsa

As Hurricane Elsa approaches Florida, it’s important to remember these key hurricane preparedness tips: Make sure you have all the supplies you need like water, batteries, canned foods, and medications for a minimum of 7 days. Charge your smartphone. You’ll need it for updates during the storm if you lose power. Hold a family meeting to discuss your hurricane preparedness plans. Have a plan for pets or anyone with special needs living in your home. Call out-of-town friends and family to let them know where you plan to stay during the storm. Make note of nearby shelters. Don’t hesitate to go to a shelter if you live in an evacuation zone or don’t feel secure in your home. Secure your home appropriately, safeguard important documents, and document assets for insurance purposes. Regardless of where you live in Florida you must stay aware of your surroundings and be ready to act when your Sheriff and other local officials issue orders. Hurricanes are unpredictable so being prepared can make all the difference in your personal safety. Below are additional resources on ways you can prepare and stay informed about current conditions: Visit FloridaDisaster.org for evacuation information, crucial elements of your disaster supply kit, and the latest news on Elsa. Visit FL511.com or Download the Florida 511 App for real-time traffic & road conditions. Download on iOS and Android.
Lakeland, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

Have you heard of Lakeland’s 88 butterflies?

2. “Let Your Spirit Soar,” 218 E. Pine St. 11. “Crystal Persuasion,” 230 S. Flordia Ave. 12. “Butterfly Boom,” 311 S. Florida Ave. 14. “Musical Flutter,” Harden Boulevard and Lime Street. 15. “FireFly,” 439 South Florida Avenue. 16. “The Messenger,” 501 South Florida Avenue. 17. “Swallowtail Shape Butterfly,” Lake Morton.
Holiday, FLPosted by
Lakeland Gazette

DEO CONNECT continues to kicking people off and crashing

CONNECT continues to disappoint Florida’s unemployed. “Tell me about what you’ve been experiencing,” reporter Heather Leigh asked. “It’s impossible, I just took a video of it,” said Deborah Asuncion. Asuncion, just like so many others, has been unable to get into their accounts because they can’t even get into the...

