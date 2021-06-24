29 baby swans released on Lake Morton

As Hurricane Elsa approaches Florida, it’s important to remember these key hurricane preparedness tips: Make sure you have all the supplies you need like water, batteries, canned foods, and medications for a minimum of 7 days. Charge your smartphone. You’ll need it for updates during the storm if you lose power. Hold a family meeting to discuss your hurricane preparedness plans. Have a plan for pets or anyone with special needs living in your home. Call out-of-town friends and family to let them know where you plan to stay during the storm. Make note of nearby shelters. Don’t hesitate to go to a shelter if you live in an evacuation zone or don’t feel secure in your home. Secure your home appropriately, safeguard important documents, and document assets for insurance purposes. Regardless of where you live in Florida you must stay aware of your surroundings and be ready to act when your Sheriff and other local officials issue orders. Hurricanes are unpredictable so being prepared can make all the difference in your personal safety. Below are additional resources on ways you can prepare and stay informed about current conditions: Visit FloridaDisaster.org for evacuation information, crucial elements of your disaster supply kit, and the latest news on Elsa. Visit FL511.com or Download the Florida 511 App for real-time traffic & road conditions. Download on iOS and Android.