A letter of praise and question to the editor about the veracity of some opinion letters. The praise first. In Saturday’s Sun is a column by David Shribman. I read it just about every Saturday. This most recent column was about the Pentagon Papers. I was in my late 20s at that time and remember well. From the time that I have been old enough to pay attention to politics, it seems to me that so many times the leaders of our federal and state governments have outright lied, many times over. Yet I believe in our government overall, still.