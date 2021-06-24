Behind the Scenes: On the Hunt for the Real Ghislaine Maxwell

Ghislaine Maxwell’s legal team is getting increasingly creative in their pleas for her to be released pending trial. After arguing in multiple bail applications that she is “withering away” in jail conditions “fitting for Hannibal Lecter,” her attorneys filed a new letter on Friday comparing her situation to that of Bill Cosby, whose conviction for raping and drugging a woman was tossed this week because prosecutors had re-negged on a murky agreement not to charge him. “Ms Maxwell’s case presents a similar situation. The government failed to abide by its promise not to prosecute,” her attorneys wrote in the letter to Judge Alison J. Nathan on Friday.