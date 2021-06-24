Actor’s Express and Oglethorpe to co-produce “Heathers: The Musical”
Oglethorpe University and Actor’s Express are teaming up to co-produce “Heathers: The Musical,” as part of the professional theatre company’s upcoming 34th season. The show, based on the 1989 movie starring Winona Ryder, will run from Sept. 29 – Oct. 17 in Oglethorpe’s Conant Performing Arts Center and will feature OU theatre students alongside professional actors in both lead and supporting roles.source.oglethorpe.edu
Comments / 0