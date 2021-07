‘Synthetics Anonymous’ is the latest report published by the Changing Markets Foundation which delves into fashion’s addiction to cheap, petroleum-derived fabrics. The research, that covers 50 of the world’s largest brands, exposes the ubiquity of plastic fabrics used in garments, evaluating the environmental degradation they cause, as well as the greenwashed marketing deployed to sell them. From its online shop sweep of 12 leading European brands, it found that over two thirds of garments from Spring/ Summer Collections contained synthetics. Striking findings also uncover how nearly 60% of the environmental claims made, fall short of greenwashing draft guidelines authored by the U.K.’s Competition and Markets Authority.