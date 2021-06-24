Crimesight, Konami’s new multiplayer social deduction game, is hosting a closed beta

Silent Hill revival rumours are running rampant once again as this established horror studio has recently signed an agreement to collaborate with the one and only Konami. "It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work," said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, in a statement. "The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we [have] also joined the world leaders in gaming and become an equal partner for the leading players in this market." You'll recognise the name of the studio from titles like Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium. To be transparent, we didn't enjoy The Medium all that much, but with this wind under Bloober Team's wings, we might see some very exciting and enticing things from the team soon.