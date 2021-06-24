Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Crimesight, Konami’s new multiplayer social deduction game, is hosting a closed beta

By Eric Van Allen
Destructoid
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImpostor games, social deduction, or Werewolf-alikes; whatever you prefer, they’ve been fairly popular in the wake of Among Us‘ breakout success. It looks like Konami is working on its own take on multiplayer mystery-solving too, and you might get a chance to play it really soon. Crimesight is a new...

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Konami#A I
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
BusinessVideogamer.com

Silent Hill publisher Konami confirms it’s partnering up with Bloober Team

Publisher of Silent Hill Konami and Bloober Team have announced they’ve signed a “strategic cooperation agreement” that will see the two companies working together on future games. In a press release sent earlier this morning (and reported by MCV), Konami said it was “excited to work with Bloober Team and...
Businessgeekculture.co

Konami And Bloober Team Form New Partnership As Silent Hill Rumours Intensify

Amidst swirling rumours that the Silent Hill franchise is staging a comeback, Konami and Bloober Team have officially announced a partnership that will have them “jointly developing selected contents and exchanging know-how”. First announced on Bloober’s investor relations website, the collaboration news did not reveal much information on future plans,...
Video GamesGamasutra

Konami and The Medium dev Bloober Team partner to create new games

Konami Digital Entertainment has signed a strategic partnership with The Medium developer Bloober Team to create games based on existing and new properties. In a short press release, Konami said it has been looking to collaborate with "highly regarded development partners" on a variety of projects, but noted it still intends to create its own games in-house.
Video Gamesdreadxp.com

Control Developer Announces New Publisher, Multiplayer Game, And Maybe Sequel

Remedy Entertainment announced today that they will be signing on with a new publisher. Best known as the developer behind Control, its predecessor Alan Wake, and more, this collaboration brought with it additional news that will be exciting for fans of the series. Control will have some kind of multiplayer game that might be called Condor, as well as a continuation of the Control story.
Video Gamespsu.com

Control Is Getting A Bigger Budget Sequel And A Multiplayer Spinoff Game

505 Games and Remedy Entertainment have announced that they are early in the planning stages of making a bigger-budget Control sequel, alongside developing a four-player multiplayer game in the world of Control called Project Condor. The two announcements come after Control has sold more than 2 million copies and exceeded...
Video GamesComicBook

Halo Infinite Creators Share Update on the Multiplayer Beta

If you’re one of the many Halo fans looking forward to the first public Halo Infinite tests, you’ve probably been refreshing your go-to Twitter accounts and other sources each day while looking for news in hopes that the beta will launch the next day or perhaps even that day. Based on a brief update from 343 Industries, however, it looks like you won’t have to worry about a sudden beta launch or being left out because you didn’t get an email. The developer said that the details for the multiplayer test will be made public ahead of the test’s start and that the test and its release “will not be a surprise.”
Video GamesPosted by
GAMINGbible

New Silent Hill Rumours Explode After Konami Partner With Horror Game Developers

Silent Hill revival rumours are running rampant once again as this established horror studio has recently signed an agreement to collaborate with the one and only Konami. "It is a historic day for me and the culmination of several years of our work," said Piotr Babieno, CEO of Bloober Team, in a statement. "The fact that such a renowned company as Konami has decided to strategically cooperate with the Bloober Team means that we [have] also joined the world leaders in gaming and become an equal partner for the leading players in this market." You'll recognise the name of the studio from titles like Layers of Fear, Blair Witch and The Medium. To be transparent, we didn't enjoy The Medium all that much, but with this wind under Bloober Team's wings, we might see some very exciting and enticing things from the team soon.
Businesscgmagonline.com

Bloober Team And Konami Announce New Strategic Partnership

Bloober Team, the studio behind recent horror titles like The Medium and Konami, the owners of some of the biggest gaming IP’s in the industry, including one of the biggest horror IP’s, have just announced a partnership to develop “selected contents”. The news of a brand new Silent Hill game...
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Konami’s ‘Contra Returns’ mobile game coming to North America in July

Konami’s classic run-and-gun series is getting a new game on mobile. Officially titled Contra Returns, the game features signature Contra 2D sidescrolling that can be controlled via touch screen. It’s not a completely new game, though; it originally released in China way back in 2017. Contra Returns was developed by...
Video GamesGeekTyrant

Crunchyroll Games Launches Co-Op Multiplayer RPG MITRASPHERE on Mobile Devices

Crunchyroll Games recently launched a new cooperative multiplayer RPG for Android and iOS called Mitrasphere from Bank of Innovation and JetSynthesys. In the game, you can create a fully customizable character in one of five classes: Swordsman, Guardian, Cleric, Archer, and Mage. Don’t worry though, as you can switch between them in-game. Fans will also be able to do more than just play through a story. Other game modes include Boss Battles, Ancient Raids, and Events!
Video GamesPlayStation LifeStyle

Bend Studio’s New Game Will Apparently Have Multiplayer Elements

A job advertisement published by Sony Interactive Entertainment’s Bend Studio seems to suggest that the developer’s upcoming title will include multiplayer. The vacancy for a Senior Network Programmer was originally advertised a month ago, but has only been picked up by internet sleuths now. Nevertheless, it provides some hints about the mystery project from the folks behind Days Gone and Syphon Filter.
Video GamesNME

‘Days Gone’ developer job listing points to new multiplayer game

Days Gone developer Sony Bend is potentially working on a multiplayer game as its next project, according to a new job listing. The advertisement that has fueled speculation asks for a new senior network programmer to join the Oregon-based studio. While Sony Bend doesn’t have a history of creating multiplayer titles, it does coincide with a number of recent job listings that were posted to several of PlayStation‘s studios allegedly working on multiplayer projects.

Comments / 0

Community Policy