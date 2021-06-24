Epic Games Store Celebrates Sonic's Anniversary With One of This Week's Free Games

Amazon's Prime Gaming has announced that it will include several classic LucasArts video games as part of its offering of free games to subscribers for the next several months. On the first day of the month through September 1st, Prime Gaming will include another LucasArts title. Starting today, The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition is available for free to subscribers. On August 1st, it will be Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis, and on September 1st, it will be Sam & Max: Hit The Road. These are in addition to the previously announced titles as part of the July 2021 rotation of freebies from the company.