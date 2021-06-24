Sonic the Hedgehog Is Officially a VTuber
Rumors circulated this week that suggested the iconic Sonic the Hedgehog character would be turned into a VTuber, and sooner than expected, those rumors have come to fruition. The official Sonic the Hedgehog Twitter account from Japan posted a video on Thursday showing Sonic in a different sort of animated style which confirmed the VTuber suspicions. The latest job for Sonic is part of Sega’s ongoing 30-year anniversary celebrations for the character.comicbook.com