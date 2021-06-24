Sonic the Hedgehog Is Officially a VTuber

Former Shin Megami Tensei developers at LancArse are working on a new RPG called Monark with a stylish opening movie that gives Atlus a run for its money. The track used in the Monark opening movie is called “Nihil” by the VTuber KAF (pronounced “Kafu”). Japanese developers have been working with Vocaloid producers and other independent musicians for some time, but we’re starting to see more music from Virtual YouTubers in recent years. If you’re not familiar with KAF, she debuted as a VTuber in October 2018 at age 14. She released her first EP, “Hana to Shinzo,” in May 2019 and has since performed in several concerts. KAF currently has three albums and some EPs in her discography and is a member of the YouTube-focused creative label Kamitsubaki Studio.