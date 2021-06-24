Can I travel to Italy? Latest travel advice for summer holidays

Fans from Italy, Spain and Denmark aren't able to travel to the UK to watch their nations in the semi-finals of Euro 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. People arriving from these countries, which are on the UK government's amber list, have to quarantine for a period of 10 days. Therefore, even if Italy, Spain and Denmark fans arrived immediately after their teams had progressed to the semi-finals of the competition, they would not be able to watch their country play at Wembley. Should their side progress to the final on Sunday, fans unfortunately wouldn't have quarantined for long enough to attend the game.