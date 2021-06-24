Can I travel to Italy? Latest travel advice for summer holidays
Foreign holidays resumed on May 17. Italy remains on the amber list following the latest changes on June 24, which means travellers returning to the UK face up to 10 days of self-isolation on their return, as well two extra PCR tests (on top of the pre-departure Covid test to return home and a PCR test within two days of their return). The UK Government is also advising against travel to amber destinations.www.telegraph.co.uk
