12 documentaries and series that will give you an up-close look at climate change — and some solutions

We are so excited to announce a new effort: The Astrobites Climate Change Series! A recent post on reconciling a career in astrophysics with eco-anxiety and an earlier post on how to reduce the carbon footprint in astronomy started a larger dialogue within Astrobites as well as the broader community. The incredible response to this article from students, post-doctoral fellows, and professors shows how deeply the climate crisis is affecting us, even though our science goes beyond our Earth. We are humans first and scientists second. However, as scientists, we have the ability and responsibility to educate and effect change—here at Astrobites, we are taking the initiative to use this platform to expand on this conversation. In this Astrobite, we outline our goals, plans for posts, exciting collaborations, and new events!