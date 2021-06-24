New Enterprise Strategy Group Research Finds Cloud-based Data Protection Is the New Norm
MILFORD, Mass. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Enterprise Strategy Group (ESG), a leading IT analyst, research, and strategy firm, and a division of TechTarget, Inc., today released new research examining how IT organizations utilize cloud services as part of their data protection strategy. Due to the broad adoption of public cloud services and applications, data owners are increasingly protecting the business-critical data residing in those cloud services with native or third-party solutions. As a result, cloud-based data protection is the new norm, with a majority of organizations surveyed now using cloud-resident solutions such as backup-as-a-service, disaster recovery-as-a-service, and cloud-based backup targets.www.mysanantonio.com
Comments / 0