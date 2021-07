For reality junkies missing the good-natured conviviality that shows like The Great British-Baking Show can offer, might we suggest Making It? The Nick Offerman and Amy Poehler produced and hosted crafting series is in its third season on NBC and routinely provides some of the summer’s most inspiring and heart-warming moments of human connection. Though it’s ostensibly a show for makers and creators, it’s also a show about friendship, potential, and—thanks to Offerman and Poehler—the truly transformative power of a good pun.