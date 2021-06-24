Cancel
Celebrities

Meghan McCain calls for the FBI to get involved in the Britney Spears case

By Brendan Morrow
The Week
The Week
 18 days ago
The View's Meghan McCain wants the FBI to get involved in freeing Britney. The co-host of The View was among those expressing support for Britney Spears Thursday after the pop star spoke out against her court-ordered conservatorship and asked a judge to end it. In fact, McCain was so concerned that she thought authorities should urgently rescue Spears prior to her next court hearing, calling the situation a "human trafficking issue."

The Week

The Week

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

Person
Meghan Mccain
Person
Britney Spears
#Fbi#Fbi#View#Twitter
