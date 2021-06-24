Meghan McCain calls for the FBI to get involved in the Britney Spears case
The View's Meghan McCain wants the FBI to get involved in freeing Britney. The co-host of The View was among those expressing support for Britney Spears Thursday after the pop star spoke out against her court-ordered conservatorship and asked a judge to end it. In fact, McCain was so concerned that she thought authorities should urgently rescue Spears prior to her next court hearing, calling the situation a "human trafficking issue."theweek.com
