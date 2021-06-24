Microsoft is ending its extended Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy

US communications group AT&T has thrown in the towel, selling its Network Cloud technology to Microsoft and moving its 5G stuff onto Azure. ‘AT&T will move its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft cloud,’ opens the press release. Nuff said. The big move will start with the 5G core, but there seems to be no limit to the amount of its network AT&T is prepared to entrust to Microsoft. As if to symbolise its total capitulation on this matter AT&T is handing over (there’s no mention of any price) its cloud tech to be chucked into the Azure for Operators mix.