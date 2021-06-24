Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Microsoft is ending its extended Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy

Destructoid
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft has announced that it will end its extended Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy on July 6. “The team at CD PROJEKT RED continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates,” reads an official update on the Xbox site. “Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”

www.destructoid.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Xbox One#The Future Microsoft#Projekt Red#Cdpr#The Playstation Store#Ui
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Xbox
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Cyberpunk 2077
News Break
SONY
News Break
RPG
Related
Video Gamesdbknews.com

Refunds and redo’s: Cyberpunk 2077’s tumultuous release

In 2013, Polish game developer CD Projekt Red released a cryptic trailer showcasing cinematics for a new project titled Cyberpunk 2077. Two years later, CD Projekt Red released The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, one of the most critically acclaimed games of the last generation, garnering almost 260 Game of the Year awards. CD Projekt Red established itself as a pioneer in game design and quality, filling fans’ heads with dreams of this new Cyberpunk game.
Computersgamepressure.com

Microsoft Wants Steam and Epic Games Store on Its Store

Panos Panay has confessed that he's eager to see Steam and Epic Games Store available on Windows 11. This would be yet another sign of Microsoft Store's policy of greater openness that the company has been announcing for some time. Microsoft has long claimed that the new version of the...
BusinessThe Verge

Microsoft and Google prepare to battle again after ending six-year truce

Microsoft and Google have reportedly ended a six-year truce on legal battles. The Financial Times and Bloomberg are both reporting that Microsoft and Google formed an unusual truce in 2015, which expired in April. The pact was reportedly forged to avoid legal battles and complaints to regulators. It meant we haven’t seen Microsoft and Google complaining publicly about each other since the days of Scroogled, a campaign that attacked Google’s privacy policies.
Businessslashdot.org

Google and Microsoft End Their Five-Year Cease-Fire

Since for many users their standard computer has shifted from desktop to phone. Microsoft already lost the war with Windows Phones and already lost their browser to Chromium. Microsoft kind of admitted defeat by announcing Android apps for Windows 11 but they were already locked out of the Google Play store so had to rely on Amazon instead. Meanwhile Apple has their full stack with the M1 range of Macs. Microsoft only really has Azure, Gamers and Corporate customers left.
BusinessAndroid Central

The end of Google and Microsoft's truce could open the floodgates

Google and Microsoft's truce came to an end in April after a failure to renew it. The truce brought closer cooperation between the companies, who also agreed to handle matters internally without litigation. The end of the truce could spell conflict between the two companies. Google and Microsoft have reportedly...
Softwaremakeuseof.com

Microsoft May Reveal Its Cloud PC Service Soon

For a little while now, we've seen hints, rumors, and leaks about a brand new Windows 10 cloud computer service offered by Microsoft itself. As it turns out, the tech giant may soon divulge its plans during its Inspire conference, and there's evidence to back that theory up. Microsoft's Potential...
Businesstelecoms.com

AT&T sells its cloud soul to Microsoft

US communications group AT&T has thrown in the towel, selling its Network Cloud technology to Microsoft and moving its 5G stuff onto Azure. ‘AT&T will move its 5G mobile network to the Microsoft cloud,’ opens the press release. Nuff said. The big move will start with the 5G core, but there seems to be no limit to the amount of its network AT&T is prepared to entrust to Microsoft. As if to symbolise its total capitulation on this matter AT&T is handing over (there’s no mention of any price) its cloud tech to be chucked into the Azure for Operators mix.
Businesswindowscentral.com

Microsoft is bolstering its legal team to prepare for regulators

In recent years, talks of tech regulations have sprung up more and more. Governments and regulatory bodies around the world have weighed in on Big Tech. Microsoft is bulking up its legal army to prepare for the incoming tidal wave of change. In a recent interview with Axios, Microsoft's president...
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Check Out This Pre-Release Cyberpunk 2077 Build & Its Cut Content

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles slated for a release in 2020 was CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077. After their incredibly successful trilogy conclusion for The Witcher, fans knew that their next big installment would be based around a futuristic setting. Here players would be taking the role of a mercenary of sorts who took on odd jobs to make a living. Meanwhile, the setting would be a big corporation ran area called Night City where most everyone has a wide range of augmentations to their bodies which acts as enhancements.
InternetFlorida Star

Microsoft To Revamp Its App Store For Windows 11

WASHINGTON — American tech firm Microsoft is updating its Microsoft App store to give users access to popular apps on Windows 11. According to a media report, Microsoft’s app store for Windows, the Microsoft Store, is improving under Windows 11. While there have been some changes like a User Interface overhaul and speed improvements, the big overhaul is allowing more […]
Video Gamesvitalthrills.com

Genshin Impact Content Expansion Arriving July 21

Developer and publisher miHoYo has announced that its popular title Genshin Impact will launch the third of the game’s seven major cities on July 21, 2021. Watch the trailer for the new update using the player below!. The upcoming Version 2.0 update, “The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia,” will...
Video Gamesvideogameschronicle.com

The Witcher 3’s next-gen version will include DLC based on the Netflix show

The Witcher 3’s next-gen console update will include DLC items inspired by the live-action Netflix series. During a live-streamed event held on Friday, developer CD Projekt Red reiterated that the PlayStation 5, PC and Xbox Series X|S version of Wild Hunt is still planned for release this year, and will be available as a free upgrade for owners of the last-gen version.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft says its patch for PrintNightmare works, despite claims of workarounds

Microsoft claims that its patch for the PrintNightmare vulnerability works correctly. Several reports claim that there are ways around Microsoft's patch for the vulnerability. The company says that patch workarounds rely on default registry settings being changed to create an insecure configuration. Microsoft recently released an emergency Windows patch to...
FIFAattackofthefanboy.com

Cyberpunk 2077 Tops PS4 Charts After Return to PS Store

After a nearly six-month long hiatus from PlayStation’s online store, Cyberpunk 2077 has returned with a bang, managing to top both US/Canada and European PS4 charts. This is a particularly noteworthy achievement for a game that has been plagued with complaints and criticism since launch. Despite the controversy surrounding the...
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Is Xbox winning the console war with developers?

For as long as Xbox and PlayStation continue to compete as rivals, so too will the console wars rage on. Fans on either side will celebrate their favorite hardware’s successes and highlight even the slightest misstep by the competition. Gaming is more than its often tribalistic fans, though, and while players might still have a lot to debate, it sounds like Xbox is steaming ahead in the eyes of some developers.
FIFAKotaku

Cyberpunk 2077 Was The Most Downloaded Game On PS4 In June

PlayStation has revealed the most downloaded PS4, PS5, and PSVR games during the month of June, and unsurprisingly, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart was the most popular PS5 title. More surprising is that Cyberpunk 2077, even after its messy launch and removal from the PSN store, was the most downloaded PS4 game last month.

Comments / 0

Community Policy