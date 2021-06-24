Microsoft is ending its extended Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy
Microsoft has announced that it will end its extended Cyberpunk 2077 refund policy on July 6. “The team at CD PROJEKT RED continues to work hard to improve the experience of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox players and has made a number of updates,” reads an official update on the Xbox site. “Given these updates, Microsoft will be returning to our standard digital game refund policy for Cyberpunk 2077 on July 6 for both new and existing purchases.”www.destructoid.com
