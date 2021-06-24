Can I visit my second home? Malta, Madeira and the Balearics get the green light, with caveats

The latest traffic light changes have come into effect, with Madeira, the Balearics and Malta joining the green list as of 4am on 30 June.It means UK arrivals from these territories won’t be required to isolate, but they will need to take a day two PCR test.Six countries including Tunisia and the Dominican Republic have also joined the red list today, which mandates 11 nights of hotel quarantine. The 56-country-strong list includes holiday hotspots the UAE and Turkey.The traffic light changes come as European holiday nations are tightening travel curbs on British arrivals.From today, Malta will only accept fully vaccinated Britons, which applies to everybody aged 12 and above. Portugal, meanwhile, demands quarantine from unvaccinated UK arrivals.From Friday, Spain will require a negative PCR test taken with 48 hours from all UK arrivals who haven’t completed a full course of vaccination. Read More New Spanish entry rules to come into force from FridayCan I travel to Ibiza this summer and what are the rules?Which Covid tests do I need to travel?