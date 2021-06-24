Cancel
Can I visit my second home? Malta, Madeira and the Balearics get the green light, with caveats

By Francesca Syz
Telegraph
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government has just added fourteen destinations to the green list, but Malta is the only one with full green light status. The others, which include the Balearics, Madeira and several Caribbean Islands including Antigua, Anguilla and Barbados, have been placed on a green 'watch list', which means they could moved back to amber at any time.

