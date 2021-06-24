Borderlands 3 crossplay is live, but PlayStation owners get left out in the cold

Gearbox recently released the crossplay update for Borderlands 3, which includes a whole heck of a lot more than just crossplay. For instance, Borderlands 3 is a live game, or a “Games As A Service,” otherwise known as GaaS, and typically with live games, you’ll have a few seasonal or holiday events throughout the year. These events are there to help change things up throughout the game and provide incentive to play year-round. However, what this inevitably leads to is the “Fear of Missing Out” (FOMO), because if you don’t continuously play all year, then you’ll end up missing out on some super cool content, or some cosmetics, or some super cool loot. What Borderlands 3 has now implemented is the option to turn these events on and off, which allows players to play them at any time, regardless of the season. So, how can other games learn from this?