Borderlands 3 crossplay is live, but PlayStation owners get left out in the cold

By Andy Chalk
PC Gamer
 18 days ago
In May, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford revealed that crossplay was coming to Borderlands 3. An update released today has made it happen, meaning that players on PC, Xbox, Mac, and Stadia can now team up for all the shooting and looting their hearts desire. To get in on the action,...

