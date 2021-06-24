Special Weather Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 309 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms over Kewaunee and southern Door counties, moving northeast at 25 mph. Pea size hail and winds in excess of 30 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sturgeon Bay, Algoma, Egg Harbor, Whitefish Bay, Brussels, Forestville, Clay Banks, Valmy, Gregorville and Rankin.