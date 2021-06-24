Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Lares, Las Marias, Moca, San Sebastian by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 14:21:00 Expires: 2021-06-24 17:30:00 Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Target Area: Lares; Las Marias; Moca; San Sebastian FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 615 PM AST THIS EVENING FOR LARES, LAS MARIAS, MOCA AND SAN SEBASTIAN At 324 PM AST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include San Sebastian, Lares, Moca, Hato Arriba and Juncal. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Ast#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Lares#Lares#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Health Services
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
Grant County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:23:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gila Hot Springs and Copperas Vista. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:50:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 22:45:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Mead, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Mohave County in northwestern Arizona Northeastern Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 1045 PM PDT/1045 PM MST/. * At 949 PM PDT/949 PM MST/, a severe thunderstorm was located 10 miles west of Valley Of Fire, or 14 miles south of Moapa Town, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Las Vegas Bay, Overton, Moapa Town, Moapa Valley, Echo Bay, Boulder Beach, Boulder Beach Campground, Callville Bay, Echo Bay Campground, Callville Bay Campground, Valley Of Fire, Overton Beach, Logandale, Hoover Dam and Lake Mead National Recreation Area. This includes Interstate 15 in Nevada between mile markers 66 and 105. HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH
Allen County, INweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Allen by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 01:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Allen The National Weather Service in Northern Indiana has issued a * Flood Advisory for Allen County in northeastern Indiana * Until 130 AM EDT. * At 1029 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Wayne, New Haven, Huntertown, Woodburn, Grabill, Aboite, Leo-cedarville, Middletown, Zanesville, Hessen Cassel, Wallen, Maples, Poe, Hoagland, Cuba, Yoder, Nine Mile, Harlan, Zulu and Tillman. Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:39:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, El Porvenir, Montezuma, Gallinas and Rociada. Hazardous water levels are expected in the Gallinas River and Beaver Creek from their headwaters to Las Vegas. The headwaters of Maestas Creek and the Sapello River will also be impacted. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
San Miguel County, NMweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for San Miguel by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:22:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Both localized and distant heavy rainfall will create sudden and dangerous flows in arroyos and over low water crossings. Target Area: San Miguel The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern San Miguel County in northeastern New Mexico * Until 800 PM MDT. * At 502 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, El Porvenir, Montezuma, Gallinas and Rociada. Hazardous water levels are expected in the Gallinas River and Beaver Creek from their headwaters to Las Vegas. The headwaters of Maestas Creek and the Sapello River will also be impacted. Additional rainfall amounts up to 0.5 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Gordon County, GAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Gordon, Murray, Pickens by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 15:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Gordon; Murray; Pickens SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR WESTERN GILMER...EASTERN GORDON...NORTHWESTERN PICKENS...MURRAY AND NORTHWESTERN FANNIN COUNTIES UNTIL 345 PM EDT At 306 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms extended from near Cisco to near Fort Mountain State Park to near Oakman, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Winds up to 40 mph, pea sized hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. IMPACT...Expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding, especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Chatsworth, Ellijay, Eton, East Ellijay, Ranger, Crandall, Carters, Talona, Tails Creek, Sumac, Ramhurst, Jones Mill, Higdon, Gregory, Cohutta Wilderness, Epworth, Conasauga Lake, Tennga, Cisco and Oakman. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. HAIL...0.25IN WIND...40MPH
Washington County, PAweather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL WASHINGTON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and has exited the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
Gaines County, TXweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 20:17:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Andrews County in western Texas Southeastern Gaines County in western Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Andrews and Southeastern Gaines Counties
Tipton County, INweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Tipton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:44:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Tipton The National Weather Service in Indianapolis has issued a * Flood Warning for Clinton County in central Indiana Howard County in central Indiana Tipton County in central Indiana Southeastern Carroll County in north central Indiana * Until 1130 PM EDT. * At 822 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain has fallen due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kokomo, Frankfort, Elwood, Tipton, Windfall, Greentown, Russiaville, Kirklin, Colfax, Sharpsville, Burlington, Michigantown, Kempton and Indian Heights.
Gila County, AZweather.gov

Flash Flood Warning issued for Gila, Maricopa by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:14:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:15:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gila; Maricopa The National Weather Service in Phoenix has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Gila County in east central Arizona Maricopa County in south central Arizona * Until 1215 AM MST. * At 1014 PM MST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing flash flooding. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Phoenix, Scottsdale and Carefree. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
Allegany County, NYweather.gov

Flash Flood Watch issued for Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 15:42:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Allegany; Cattaraugus; Chautauqua FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * A portion of western New York, including the following counties, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua. * Until 11 PM EDT this evening. * Recent heavy rainfall of 1 to 2 inches since Sunday morning combined with heavy rain from additional showers and thunderstorms into this evening may result in flash flooding across portions of the Southern Tier.
Carroll County, MDweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 02:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 05:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Carroll FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 AM EDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR NORTHWESTERN CARROLL COUNTY At 226 AM EDT, The stream gauge on Big Pipe Creek at Bruceville exceeded minor flood stage of 8.0 feet around 1:15 AM. As of 2:10 AM, the stream appears to have crested at 8.4 feet and falling. At this level, Keysville-Bruceville Road begins to flood. While the heavy rain has ended across the warned area, between 2 and 3.5 inches of rain fell from earlier thunderstorms. Some locations that will experience flooding include Taneytown... Union Bridge Uniontown... Linwood Harney... Keymar Keysville... Detour
Montgomery County, TXweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Montgomery, Walker by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:21:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 13:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Montgomery; Walker The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Tornado Warning for Northwestern Montgomery County in southeastern Texas Southwestern Walker County in southeastern Texas * Until 145 PM CDT. * At 120 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 13 miles west of Huntsville State Park, or 14 miles southwest of Huntsville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Huntsville and Huntsville State Park around 145 PM CDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Bradford County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Bradford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:36:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Bradford The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Tornado Warning for Central Bradford County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 736 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Springfield, or near Troy, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wetona around 740 PM EDT. Burlington and East Smithfield around 750 PM EDT. Towanda, Ulster and North Towanda around 800 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Susquehanna County, PAweather.gov

Tornado Warning issued for Susquehanna, Wayne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 19:25:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Susquehanna; Wayne A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 745 PM EDT FOR NORTHEASTERN SUSQUEHANNA AND NORTHWESTERN WAYNE COUNTIES At 725 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Lanesboro, or 9 miles southwest of Deposit, moving east at 20 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. This dangerous storm will be near Starrucca and Starruca around 735 PM EDT. Sherman around 740 PM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED HAIL...<.75IN
Lewis County, NYweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Lewis by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 03:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 04:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Lewis AN AREA OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT LEWIS COUNTY At 338 AM EDT, strong thunderstorms were clustered across southern Lewis county, moving northeast at 40 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Lowville, Whetstone Gulf State Park, Highmarket, New Bremen, Watson, Martinsburg, Lyonsdale, Greig, Port Leyden, Croghan, Lyons Falls, Constableville, Turin, Belfort, Soft Maple Reservoir, Kirschnerville, Rector, Mohawk Hill, North Osceola and Talcottville. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Radar has estimated that the storms have a history of producing up to an inch of rain in 45 minutes time. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
Ferry County, WAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Okanogan Highlands by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 13:18:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service office in Spokane. Target Area: Okanogan Highlands SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT At 709 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 12 miles east of Nespelem Community, or 38 miles southeast of Omak. This storm was nearly stationary. Half inch hail will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of southwestern Ferry County.
Lycoming County, PAweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Lycoming, Sullivan by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 21:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Lycoming; Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Lycoming County in north central Pennsylvania Northwestern Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1100 PM EDT. * At 850 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Shunk and Lincoln Falls. Additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.
Lake County, FLweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Lake County, Southern Lake County by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 09:41:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Lake County; Southern Lake County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL LAKE AND NORTHWESTERN ORANGE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 202 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Zellwood, moving northwest at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Apopka, Leesburg, Eustis, Tavares and Mount Dora.
Bergen County, NJweather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Bergen, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:09:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-13 00:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Bergen; Passaic The National Weather Service in Upton has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northwestern Bergen County in northeastern New Jersey Passaic County in northeastern New Jersey Southwestern Orange County in southeastern New York Rockland County in southeastern New York * Until midnight EDT. * At 1009 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Some locations that will experience flooding include West Milford, Monsey, Ramsey, Ringwood, Suffern, Warwick, Sloatsburg, Bloomingdale, Greenwood Lake, Florida, Unionville, Upper Greenwood Lake, Spring Valley, Oakland, Wanaque, Airmont, Hillcrest, New Square, Viola and Wesley Hills. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected over the area over the next two hours. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

Comments / 0

Community Policy