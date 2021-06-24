Flood Advisory issued for Clark by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 13:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 400 PM PDT. * At 100 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly over the southern and eastern portions of the Las Vegas Valley. Some locations that will experience flooding include Las Vegas, Henderson, Green Valley, Sam Boyd Stadium, East Las Vegas, Silverado Ranch and Seven Hills.