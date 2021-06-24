Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-06-24 13:11:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Clark The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Central Clark County in southern Nevada * Until 200 PM PDT. * At 110 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Lake Las Vegas, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs and trees. * Locations impacted include Henderson, Las Vegas Bay, Lake Las Vegas, Sam Boyd Stadium, East Las Vegas, Las Vegas Bay Campground, Sunrise Mtn and Frenchman Mtn. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPHalerts.weather.gov