Flathead County, MT

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Kootenai, Cabinet Region, Lower Clark Fork Region by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-28 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-01 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Kootenai, Cabinet Region; Lower Clark Fork Region EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 8 PM MDT THURSDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108 degrees expected. This heat wave will likely be a long duration event. * WHERE...Highway 2 Kalispell to Libby, Highway 37 Eureka to Libby, Highway 56 Bull Lake Road, Highway 93 Eureka to Whitefish, Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...From noon Monday to 8 PM MDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov
