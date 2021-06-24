Flood Advisory issued for San Bernardino by NWS

Effective: 2021-06-24 12:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 14:45:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, country roads, farmland, and other low lying spots. Target Area: San Bernardino The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a * Flood Advisory for San Bernardino County in southern California * Until 415 PM PDT. * At 113 PM PDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly near Amboy road east of Twentynine Palms. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Twentynine Palms Base and Twentynine Palms Airport.