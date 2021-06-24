Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Door County, WI

Beach Hazards Statement issued for Door, Kewaunee, Manitowoc by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:12:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-25 01:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Remain out of the water to avoid strong currents and hazardous swimming conditions. Stay away from dangerous areas like piers and breakwalls. Target Area: Door; Kewaunee; Manitowoc BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY * WHAT...High waves of 3 to 5 feet, strong currents, and dangerous swimming conditions can be expected. * WHERE...Beaches along Lake Michigan in Door, Kewaunee and Manitowoc Counties. * WHEN...Until 1 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...The large waves could be accompanied by rip currents, which will make swimming very dangerous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Several beaches that will be most susceptible to the dangerous swimming conditions include Rock Island State Beach, Baileys Harbor beaches, and Whitefish Dunes Beach in Door County. Crescent Beach and City of Kewaunee Beach in Kewaunee County. Point Beach, Neshotah Beach, and Red Arrow Beach in Manitowoc County.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Door County, WI
City
Manitowoc, WI
County
Manitowoc County, WI
County
Kewaunee County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beaches#Crescent Beach#Lake Michigan#Swimming#Extreme Weather#Beach Hazards Statement#Door Kewaunee#Whitefish Dunes Beach#Red Arrow Beach
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy