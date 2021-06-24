Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Taylor County, WI

Special Weather Statement issued for Taylor by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 15:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-06-24 16:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Taylor A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT TAYLOR COUNTY At 312 PM CDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sheldon to 7 miles southwest of New Auburn. Movement was east at 20 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail are possible with these storms. These storms will be near Jump River around 345 PM CDT. Chelsea and Westboro around 445 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Wood Lake, Polley, The Mondeaux Flowage, Highway 13 And County Road M, Perkinstown, County Roads A And E, Highway M And Joe Martin Road, Esadore Lake, Camp Forest Spring and Kathryn Lake. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Taylor, WI
City
Chelsea, WI
City
Jump River, WI
City
Westboro, WI
County
Taylor County, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#County Roads
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
News Break
Chelsea F.C.
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy