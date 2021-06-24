Experts warn Big Tech antitrust bills could 'shackle innovation and hurt consumers'

At a time when politicians in Washington DC cannot agree on almost anything, it is ironic that the one issue they all agree on is to attack the very companies that generate the most benefits: Big Tech. Following President Biden’s appointment of legal scholar and tech critic Lina Khan to be chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in March 2021, Biden signed an executive order on July 9 urging the FTC to establish rules on large platforms’ use of surveillance and gathering of user data and to create rules “barring unfair methods of competition” that could harm smaller businesses. This follows congressional hearings last August in which both Democrats and Republicans piled attack after attack on the four CEOs of Big Tech.