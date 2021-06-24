Experts warn Big Tech antitrust bills could 'shackle innovation and hurt consumers'
As bipartisan lawmakers push antitrust bills targeting Big Tech companies, experts are warning that the legislation could potentially harm innovation and consumers. The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, led by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., began to mark up a package of six bills designed to rein in the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google by prohibiting tech behemoths from acquiring promising startups that could later become potential rivals, among other things. The panel finally approved the package Thursday.www.foxbusiness.com
