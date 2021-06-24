Cancel
Experts warn Big Tech antitrust bills could 'shackle innovation and hurt consumers'

By Audrey Conklin
FOXBusiness
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs bipartisan lawmakers push antitrust bills targeting Big Tech companies, experts are warning that the legislation could potentially harm innovation and consumers. The House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday, led by Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., began to mark up a package of six bills designed to rein in the power of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google by prohibiting tech behemoths from acquiring promising startups that could later become potential rivals, among other things. The panel finally approved the package Thursday.

Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Markup

What Is Congress’s Plan to Crack Down on Big Tech?

After years of rapid growth without limits, Big Tech’s power is facing challenges from lawmakers that would rein in some of the tactics that made Apple, Google, Facebook, and Amazon four of the largest tech companies in the world. There are six proposed bills currently in the U.S. Congress. The...
POTUSWashington Post

The Technology 202: E.U.'s top tech foe is 'encouraged' by recent antitrust action in the United States

The tech industry’s top European adversary said she was “really encouraged” by a recent flurry of antitrust action in the United States, following years of inaction. Margrethe Vestager, the European Union’s top competition commissioner, praised President Biden’s recent executive order that spelled out 72 actions government agencies should take to encourage competition throughout the economy. That directive focused on tech companies’ data collection, surveillance practices and acquisitions, in a challenge to the path Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple took to dominance.
Businesswkzo.com

Factbox: How Big Tech is faring against U.S. lawsuits and probes

(Reuters) – Big Tech platforms Alphabet Inc’s Google and Facebook were hit with a series of antitrust lawsuits by the U.S. federal government and states on charges they are operating monopolies and abusing their power. Below is the status of the cases, as well as government probes of Apple and...
Businessmarketplace.org

Big Tech dodged one tax bullet, but another one is coming

European Union leaders said Monday they will delay, for now, plans for a digital tax that would require Big Tech companies like Facebook and Google to pay taxes anywhere they do business. That’s because, this weekend, leaders from the world’s 20 biggest economies agreed to try to create a global minimum tax.
POTUSFortune

Biden finds an ally against Big Tech

The Biden administration is taking on U.S. tech giants, first by installing Federal Trade Commission chair Lina Khan—an antitrust hawk—and now by signing a sweeping executive order that tackles antitrust and tech acquisitions. And the European Union has taken notice. The E.U.'s top technology regulator, Margrethe Vestager, praised President Biden's...
BusinessPosted by
Fortune

How the FTC can start curbing Amazon’s power

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. With Lina Khan’s confirmation as chair of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), she now has the authority to curb Amazon’s mounting power. Achieving this goal could very well become Khan’s legacy, but it will happen only if the commission and the judiciary fully understand Amazon’s business model and the speed with which it is executed.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

Why Apple May Be A Bigger Threat To Facebook Than Antitrust Concerns

A federal court recently dismissed antitrust lawsuits against Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB) after the Federal Trade Commision was unable to prove the company maintained a monopoly. There isn't an immediate antitrust threat to big tech companies, but governments will inevitably want to reassert control, Elevation Partners' Roger McNamee said Monday...
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Big Tech’s small biz squeeze

While Apple, Google, Amazon and Facebook all started as tiny operations in garages and dorm rooms, it's hard to imagine any of them being displaced by new startups today. President Biden's sweeping new executive order targeting big business is the most ambitious effort yet to clear space for challengers to thrive — but still faces daunting odds.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Why Biden’s War On Big Tech Is Misguided

At a time when politicians in Washington DC cannot agree on almost anything, it is ironic that the one issue they all agree on is to attack the very companies that generate the most benefits: Big Tech. Following President Biden’s appointment of legal scholar and tech critic Lina Khan to be chairperson of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in March 2021, Biden signed an executive order on July 9 urging the FTC to establish rules on large platforms’ use of surveillance and gathering of user data and to create rules “barring unfair methods of competition” that could harm smaller businesses. This follows congressional hearings last August in which both Democrats and Republicans piled attack after attack on the four CEOs of Big Tech.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

The FTC's plan to break up Facebook will only worsen free speech concerns

The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust complaint against Facebook on Dec. 9, 2020. The core of this complaint charged that Facebook used its market power to monopolize the social networking market and to charge excessively high rates to advertisers. On June 28, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg dismissed the complaint. He gave the FTC 30 days to attempt to amend the complaint and refile it. A bipartisan group of Senators and Congresspersons has now urged the FTC to refile the suit. The FTC should ignore the politicians and refrain from refiling the suit.
POTUSFortune

The Biden administration redefines government’s relationship with the economy

This is the web version of CEO Daily, a daily newsletter of must-read insights from Fortune CEO Alan Murray. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. The February order was the first serious attempt at industrial policy in this country in half a century. The Friday order does lots of small things—allows hearing aids to be sold over the counter, ensures easier refunds from airlines, attacks noncompete clauses in labor contracts, permits drug imports from Canada—and also one very big thing: it redefines the role of antitrust enforcement.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Trump lawsuit against Big Tech could ‘break new ground’ on First Amendment protections: Parler interim CEO

Parler interim CEO Mark Meckler argued on "Fox & Friends First" on Thursday that former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Big Tech companies "could break new ground." Meckler made the comment the day after Trump announced that he will lead a lawsuit over alleged censorship against Twitter, Facebook and Google, which are the three tech companies that removed him from their platforms after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol by a mob of his supporters.
LawLaw.com

As Legal Business Booms From Big Tech, Antitrust Lawyers in Hot Demand

Law firms and lobbyists are getting paid millions by big tech companies to fight antitrust legislation and litigation. But the new business comes with some complications for the legal industry, including a dearth of new legal talent versed in antitrust as well as competition for talent among corporate legal departments, law firms and the government.
EconomyKeene Sentinel

Big Tech must engage to prevent stifling innovation

For the past decade Big Tech leaders have failed to address issues of mounting public concern about the industry: monopolistic practices, privacy invasion, disinformation and misinformation, and election interference. Their lack of action has created a political vacuum that Congress is now rushing to fill. Tech leaders, in turn, are...

