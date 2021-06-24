Wound Care Patient Comments on Award-Winning Care

Sonora, CA…In March 2021, Carol Miller realized something was wrong. A bout of pneumonia had landed her in a valley hospital where an ill-placed I.V. created a large wound on her arm. Weeks went by after she was discharged from the hospital. The wound would seem to be getting better, and then it would get worse. She tried treating it with antibiotic cream and other home remedies but as the infection grew worse it became clear she needed medical help.