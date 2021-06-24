Cancel
Religion

Signs of the times

Great Bend Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery human-being is a sinner. The only man who walked the face of the earth who committed no sin was Jesus Christ. I have read several articles in the news about the recent squabbling among Roman Catholic bishops, archbishops, and even Cardinals over the issue of denying Communion to elected politicians whose voting records support the practice of abortion. This in-fighting among Catholic Clergy is unseemly.

Jesus Christ
#Abortion#Catholic Bishops#Cardinals#Roman Catholic
