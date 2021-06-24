OCSO: Victim shot while operating a tractor near Coffee Road
WESTMINSTER, SC (FOX Carolina)- The Oconee County Sheriff's Office says that they are investigating a death that occurred on June 23 near Coffee Road in Westminster, SC. Deputies say that they responded to the area for a missing person report on Wednesday. According to deputies, they spoke to a woman concerned that they had not been able to reach their husband, 62-year-old Danny Andrew Smith from Westminster.www.foxcarolina.com
Comments / 2