The trailer for Netflix's Transformers: War for Cybertron: Kingdom has been released, and you can watch it below! War for Cybertron: Kingdom is the third and final installment of the War for Cybertron Trilogy, which Hasbro launched as an ambitious multimedia project alongside a new line of Transformers toys. This series has gone deep into the history of Autobots and Decepticons from the G1 era, as we learn how Optimus Prime and Megatron went from friends to opposing leaders of warring factions that tore apart their homeworld Cybertron. After that war came to earth in the second installment, Kingdom will introduce the fan-favorite Beast Wars brand into the War for Cybertron series!