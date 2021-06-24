Larned Fire Department receives grain rescue tubes
DES MOINES, Iowa – The Larned Fire Department is one of 48 fire departments that will receive equipment and training to prevent grain elevator entrapment death. In partnership with the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety (NECAS), Nationwide Insurance is awarding fire departments across the country with life-saving grain rescue tubes and hands-on training to prepare them to respond when entrapments occur.www.gbtribune.com
