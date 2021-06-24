Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

A’s Fiers likely not throwing another month after injection

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 18 days ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Oakland Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers likely won’t throw for at least another four weeks after an injection for his sprained right elbow. Manager Bob Melvin said Thursday that Fiers, who last pitched May 6, won’t need surgery after he felt discomfort when trying to resume throwing this week. Fiers, who has made only two starts this season and hasn’t pitched since May 6, visited with Dr. James Andrews on Wednesday.

wtop.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Fiers
Person
Bob Melvin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oakland Athletics#Ap#Prp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBVacaville Reporter

When will the A’s see Rosenthal, Fiers and others back from injury? Here’s the breakdown

The Oakland A’s have the fourth-best record in the American League and and keep on winning despite a handful of costly injuries to key players. Closer Trevor Rosenthal, the biggest offseason addition, has yet to appear in a regular season game, and former ace Mike Fiers has made just two appearances between stints on the IL. The A’s have also taken big hits to their bullpen and outfield depth.
MLBVacaville Reporter

A’s Chris Bassitt makes first career All-Star team as replacement

Over the course of his Oakland A’s career, Chris Bassitt went from reluctant swingman in a starter’s body to ace of the starting staff. The cherry on top of his transformation: Bassitt’s first All-Star appearance this season. Bassitt will join Matt Olson as A’s representatives in Denver for as an...
MLBLaredo Morning Times

Astros fans throw block of cheese on field for Mike Fiers

The Astros have dealt with fans on the road throwing inflatable trash cans on the field to mock their sign-stealing, trash can-banging system. During a 4-3 win over the Athletics on Wednesday, an Astros fan struck back. In the bottom of the eighth inning, a fan threw something that looked...
MLBCBS Sports

Athletics' Mike Fiers: Still 'having problems' in recovery

Fiers (elbow) continues "having some problems" and is still not comfortable throwing, according to manager Bob Melvin, the team's official site reports. The veteran right-hander does have the peace of mind of having been given the all clear in terms of structural damage from renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews in late June, but even the subsequent platelet-rich plasma injection he received apparently hasn't improved his condition sufficiently. Given Melvin's latest report, it appears Fiers isn't anywhere close to starting a rehab assignment.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Yankees Announce They’ve Agreed To Trade With Rays

As the New York Yankees continue on their long road back into playoff contention, they’re wheeling and dealing – this time with the rival Tampa Bay Rays. On Thursday, the Yankees announced that they have made a trade with the Rays. Tampa Bay will receiver first baseman Mike Ford, while the Yankees will receive cash considerations and a player to be named later. In a corresponding move, the Rays announced that Tyler Glasnow has been moved to the 60-day IL.
MLBPosted by
Daily Herald

Ross admits he wasn't sure how to break news to Chicago Cubs all-stars

David Ross admitted he wasn't quite sure how to deal with the responsibility of informing Kris Bryant and Craig Kimbrel they'd made the all-star team. Miami manager Don Mattingly tried to make a viral video out of it, at first telling rookie pitcher Trevor Rogers he was being optioned to the minor-league Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp before switching the story to an all-star congratulations.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Atlanta Braves news: Marcell Ozuna suddenly generating some offense

Perhaps we should have expected this at some point, but former(?) Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna has started speaking out about his arrest. It has been nearly one month since the Atlanta Braves found out that their injured left fielder was arrested by Sandy Springs (GA) police on a charge of felony domestic violence, and for the first time, Marcell Ozuna is speaking to the media.
MLBBleacher Report

2021 MLB Draft Grades: Best and Worst Picks from Sunday Results

Now, the waiting game begins. The first 36 selections of the 2021 MLB draft are in the books in Denver as part of the league's All-Star festivities. Drawing conclusions about draft picks immediately after they were made is always a bit foolish, and that's especially true in baseball. The vast majority of the players who hear their names called will spend at least two or three years in the minors before they get called up.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

The Mets hit the jackpot in the MLB Draft

The allure of the MLB Draft has never been as strong as that of the draft’s in the NBA and NFL. The one big reason for that is we don’t see those that are drafted into baseball right away as they climb through the ranks of the minor leagues. The process has been quicker for some of the top prospects in recent years and that may be the case with some from this class. One of those to keep an eye on is Kumar Rocker, who the New York Mets had fall right into their lap.
MLBHouston Chronicle

Dusty Baker, Michael Brantley respond to Astros All-Star snub

CLEVELAND — As the Astros were launching home run after home run in a 7-2 demolition of the Indians on Thursday night, MLB announced the starters for the 2021 All-Star Game. No Astros made the cut. Starters are selected by fan vote. Jose Altuve, Carlos Correa and Michael Brantley were...
MLBPosted by
Daily Mail

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith is slammed for 'xenophobia' after complaining that the Angels' Japanese star Shohei Ohtani 'still needs an interpreter'

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith is being accused of xenophobia after saying that Los Angeles Angels pitching and hitting sensation Shohei Ohtani's reliance on interpreters in interviews negatively impacts Major League Baseball's popularity. 'The fact that you got a foreign player that doesn't speak English, believe it or not, I...
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Ronald Acuna Jr. Injury

The baseball world held its collective breath on Saturday when Atlanta Braves star Ronald Acuna Jr. suffered what appeared to be a serious injury. Acuna attempted to make a leaping catch at the warning track during the Braves’ outing against Miami Marlins on Saturday. Not only did the star outfielder miss the catch, he proceeded to land awkwardly.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Throwing another bullpen

Carrasco (hamstring) will throw a full bullpen session Saturday, Justin Toscano of The Bergen Record reports. Carrasco threw his first full bullpen session recently, and the team was pleased with his performance. The right-hander will have another throwing session as a result, and he could progress to facing hitters at some point if he performs well once again. Manager Luis Rojas said that the team hopes Carrasco could return from the injured list sometime in late July or early August.

Comments / 0

Community Policy