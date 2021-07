The Abilene City Council issued a proclamation Thursday marking June 26 as ‘Mark Rogers Day’ in honor of all the community service Rogers performed in Abilene. Rogers was a pivotal figure in the Abilene community before his life was cut short in a car crash March 13. Rogers, 39, died at the scene of the crash which also involved his wife, Jennifer, their 8-year-old son, and 10- and 11-year-old daughters, who survived the crash.