Hubert Dupigny Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Minors

STL.News
 18 days ago
Hubert Dupigny Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking Minors. (STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that HUBERT DUPIGNY, a/k/a “Fox,” was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. DUPIGNY was previously convicted of those offenses, following an eight-day jury trial, on January 24, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman.

Saint Louis, MO
We publish "States Top Leading News." Our news is provided from pre-qualified sources that we believe to be reliable. We publish news provided by our sources. We publish national, state, business, political, general, entertainment and sports news.

