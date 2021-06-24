Hubert Dupigny Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Minors
Hubert Dupigny Sentenced To 25 Years In Prison For Sex Trafficking Minors. (STL.News) Audrey Strauss, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced that HUBERT DUPIGNY, a/k/a “Fox,” was sentenced to 300 months in prison for sex trafficking of minors and conspiracy to commit sex trafficking of minors. DUPIGNY was previously convicted of those offenses, following an eight-day jury trial, on January 24, 2020, before U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman.stl.news