Hubert Dupigny Sentenced For Sex Trafficking Minors

Mark McCloskey faced up to 15 days in jail while his wife Patricia faced up to a year. Neither will be going, having entered guilty pleas that amount to less than $3000 in fines and an agreement to surrender their weapons. And they probably shouldn’t have gone to jail. Incarceration is overprescribed in the country and just because the prisons are filled with people who shouldn’t be there is no reason to toss more in when there are sufficient alternative penalties available.