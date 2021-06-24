Activities planned for summer!

Beccy Tanner, former newspaper reporter for area papers, and currently teaching history classes at Wichita State University, will be in Hoisington at 1 p.m. July 31 to present a program at Hoisington Public Library called “Dirt, Grit and Jelly-O Salad — How We Survived the Great Depression.” Generations after the Great Depression, Kansans still define themselves and rural communities largely in the same terms their grandparents and great-grandparents once used — “hard-working, close-knit, loyal and faithful.” But the dynamics have changed. Fewer Kansans are growing up on farms.