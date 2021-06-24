Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Change the filibuster, make senators talk

The Day
 18 days ago

The failure of the "For the People Act" is another instance of our government being held hostage by one or a few senators. No one should be able to stop Senate debate or a vote by pushing a button. Preventing even debate on a bill is unconscionable. The filibuster is a means for the minority party to express their beliefs, and I support that. Opponents of legislation should be able to verbally express their objections, however long that takes. Then a vote should be taken, and the legislation will pass or fail on its merits.

www.theday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Filibuster
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Senate
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Day

State Democrats discuss filibuster, 'calling the question'

During this past General Assembly session, Democrats maintained the tradition of not “calling the question.”. The phrase refers to calling for a vote on specific legislation, essentially killing debate. Some freshman and sophomore Democrats are now questioning this longstanding practice. In the final days of this year’s regular session, Democrats...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McCarthy, GOP face a delicate dance on Jan. 6 committee

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) faces a daunting task as he weighs his options for appointing Republicans to a special committee to investigate the Capitol attack of Jan. 6. Formally, his picks need approval from Democratic leaders, who wrote the rules for the panel. Informally, McCarthy’s choices can't upset...
EnvironmentPosted by
Reuters

French Senate blocks referendum on climate change

PARIS (Reuters) -The French Senate has voted to block a referendum promised by President Emmanuel Macron on whether to enshrine the fight against climate change in the French constitution, it said in a statement on Monday. Macron had pledged to organise such a vote in response to criticism that he...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Sen. Roger Marshall: Keep the filibuster – Senate, nation need the stability and compromise this tool provides

Leadership is the quality I most remember my dad looking for and praising in others, and it is something I’ve always tried to study and emulate in great leaders. As I sometimes wander the U.S. Capitol looking for solitude and inspiration, I’m struck by one of my favorite paintings hanging in the Rotunda. In this portrait, the artist depicts Gen. George Washington shortly after the Revolutionary War surrendering his commission as an officer. And behind Washington, resting on an otherwise empty throne, are the robes of a king – the robes he declined.
Congress & CourtsWashington Post

The filibuster is on the ballot in 2022

In many ways, the current Democratic Party debate over the filibuster is an academic one. The party has only 50 votes in the Senate, and two of those 50 senators have made clear they won’t eliminate it. It seems no amount of pressure in the world will move Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) off that position.
Congress & CourtsMSNBC

Senate Dems make a little history with judicial confirmations

Just 10 days after President Joe Biden's inauguration, NBC News reported that the new White House team and Senate Democrats were "embarking on a mission to shape the courts after Republicans overhauled them in the last four years." Updating our earlier coverage, it looks like that mission is off to...
Congress & Courtstucson.com

Letter: Keep the Filibuster

There are only three things wrong with the Federal government today: the executive, the legislative and the judicial branches. Don’t blame our Founding Fathers, they foresaw pitfalls and tried their best provide checks and balances to prevent abuse of power. Let’s pick on Congress since the F-word is in play...
Congress & CourtsTimes Union

Letter: Current filibuster unconstitutional

In 1787, “We the People” instituted a democracy, flawed by restrictions of gender and race but able to become “more perfect” through amendments to our Constitution, which ultimately extended voting to women and non-white citizens. This Constitution never included any reference to a filibuster. The three federal government branches had...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Democrats blast Sinema logic on filibuster

Democrats pressuring Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to abandon her defense of the filibuster say there's little evidence to support her recent argument that getting rid of it would be an invitation for partisan seesawing on major legislation. ObamaCare has endured the test of time, the Democrats note. And while there...
Orlando, FLorlandoweekly.com

Orlando's Val Demings hopes to end filibuster as senator

As the filibuster has been used in the Senate more and more frequently to block ever-more-popular legislation, many Democrats have called for bringing the anti-democratic practice to an end. House rep and Senate hopeful Val Demings is making the end of the filibuster a key part of her campaign to oust current senator Marco Rubio.
NFLNew York Post

Ex-NFLer Jake Bequette to challenge Arkansas Sen. Boozman in GOP primary

Jake Bequette wants to go from Super Bowl winner to US senator. The former New England Patriot and US Army veteran announced Monday he will challenge two-term incumbent Sen. John Boozman for the Republican nomination in his home state of Arkansas next year. “What’s happening in Washington these days is...
POTUSNewsweek

GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson Calls Out Conservative 'Obstinance' Toward COVID Vaccines

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, addressed continued skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines among conservatives—asserting that this "resistance and obstinance" needs to be addressed. Polling from ABC News and The Washington Post released last weekend showed that about 20 percent of Americans say they will not get vaccinated against the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy