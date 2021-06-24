Change the filibuster, make senators talk

The failure of the "For the People Act" is another instance of our government being held hostage by one or a few senators. No one should be able to stop Senate debate or a vote by pushing a button. Preventing even debate on a bill is unconscionable. The filibuster is a means for the minority party to express their beliefs, and I support that. Opponents of legislation should be able to verbally express their objections, however long that takes. Then a vote should be taken, and the legislation will pass or fail on its merits.