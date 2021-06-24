Cancel
U.S. Department of State Raises Progress Flag for Pride Month

Washington, DC (STL.News) The US Department of State released the following statement:. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy R. Sherman, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer Ambassador Gina Abercrombie-Winstanley, and glifaa President Jeff Anderson will deliver remarks at a flag raising ceremony to fly the Progress flag at the Department of State’s Harry S Truman building. The flag-raising ceremony will take place on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 3:30 p.m.

