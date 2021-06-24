Cancel
Health Services

The Pandemic’s Toll On Nurses

By Brittany Caldwell (WMFE)
wmfe.org
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nursing field experienced a lot of changes during the pandemic. WMFE health reporter Abe Aboraya joins Intersection to discuss how the changes have contributed to a nursing shortage. Aboraya says the pandemic has been difficult on nurses, especially in the beginning when hospitals were on lockdown with an influx...

www.wmfe.org
#Nursing Shortage#Pandemic#Wmfe
