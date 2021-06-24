Pancho Barrazza to perform at Mid-State Fair

PASO ROBLES, Calif. - Mexican singer/songwriter Pancho Barrazza will perform at the California Mid-State Fair in July. A journeyman in the world of regional Mexican music, Barrazza is originally from Juan José Ríos, Sinaloa, Mexico. His music career has spanned three decades with humble beginnings as a music teacher and church choir member. In the years since he's joined forces with popular groups and forged his own solo career. In 2021 he will celebrate 30 years of performing.