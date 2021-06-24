Popp’s Ferry Bridge work aimed at stopping malfunctions

We saw another round of heavy rainfall once again today. But it cleared out enough to give us a nice sunset tonight. We will be partly cloudy tonight with a chance for isolated showers. We do expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours most days this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we see, will determine how high our temps climb. When we see showers, it will drop our temperatures temporarily. There is an upper level low over Missouri, and the impulses rotating around it have been keeping us with higher than normal rain chances. The forecast is calling for that upper level low to lift north over the Great Lakes area, taking the rainy pattern with it. This weekend looks like we could finally see some hotter and less wet conditions. We will still see the chance for scattered showers and storms, but they will be more of a pop-up type.