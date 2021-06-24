Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Biloxi, MS

Popp’s Ferry Bridge work aimed at stopping malfunctions

By Bill Snyder
WLOX
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The Popp’s Ferry Bridge is now back in satisfactory working order after crews worked on the draw for six hours Thursday to get things back into alignment. “The bridge has been hit over the ages about four times, and it’s gradually gotten out of alignment,” said...

www.wlox.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Government
City
Biloxi, MS
Biloxi, MS
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Snyder
Person
Jennifer Hudson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wlox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Bismarck, NDBismarck Tribune

Maintenance work set on Expressway bridges

Bridge maintenance is scheduled for Thursday on the Interstate 94 Bismarck Expressway Interchange (Exit 156) and the Bismarck Expressway/Memorial Highway Interchange bridge. The work will take place from approximately 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The ramps will be closed on both bridges and motorists will need to take an alternate route. Alternate routes include Exit 153 for the Bismarck Expressway Interchange closure and 46th Avenue Southeast for the Expressway/Memorial Highway Interchange closure.
Neshannock Township, PANew Castle News

Bridge work, closure slated for Mitchell Road

A section of Mitchell Road will be closed next month near an Interstate 376 ramp in Neshannock Township for emergency repair of bridge in that area. The work will require a full closure of the road from Interstate 376 East and the eastbound ramp to East Interstate 376. The closure will be in effect from 9 p.m. Aug. 6 for 74 days, ending Oct. 19. Only eastbound traffic will be affected.
Ocean Springs, MSWLOX

Moss Point broken water main

LIVE REPORT: Crews race to fix water main break in Ocean Springs. A water main in Ocean Springs burst Monday afternoon causing a sewage leak for the immediate area east of Ocean Springs Road to Magnolia Bayou Boulevard. Crews are developing a plan for immediate repairs. Chancelor Winn has details.
Montgomery County, INJournal Review

Work set to resume on bridge project

Construction on a bridge project that was paused as workers completed a pandemic-delayed job will likely resume by next week, the county engineer said Monday. Crews from Milestone Contractors were called away from the C.R. 100W bridge around late May after the Indiana Department of Transportation allowed work to proceed on the other project.
Ocean Springs, MSWLOX

LIVE REPORT: Crews work to repair Ocean Springs sewage leak

We saw another round of heavy rainfall once again today. But it cleared out enough to give us a nice sunset tonight. We will be partly cloudy tonight with a chance for isolated showers. We do expect scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon hours most days this week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s. Depending on how much sunshine we see, will determine how high our temps climb. When we see showers, it will drop our temperatures temporarily. There is an upper level low over Missouri, and the impulses rotating around it have been keeping us with higher than normal rain chances. The forecast is calling for that upper level low to lift north over the Great Lakes area, taking the rainy pattern with it. This weekend looks like we could finally see some hotter and less wet conditions. We will still see the chance for scattered showers and storms, but they will be more of a pop-up type.
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Update: The I-110 bridge is back open

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The I-110 bridge in Biloxi is back open. It was stuck in the up position, causing traffic to be delayed on both the north- and southbound sides. It became stuck around 12:30 p.m. All lanes were blocked in both directions. Drivers were advised to avoid this...
Biloxi, MSWLOX

Gate hours change at Keesler AFB

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Keesler Air Force Base is changing operating hours at two gates that service members, staff, and retirees use to get on base. The main gate at White Avenue will only be open for incoming traffic from 5:30 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. each day. After 8:30 in...
Fort Wayne, INFort Wayne Journal Gazette

Bridge maintenance work continual

Rainy days keep the attention of Fort Wayne's bridge maintenance team. The city saw significant rainfall – nearly 11/2 inches above normal – in June. While the amount may have helped revive parched lawns, it can help lead to deterioration of bridges. But the city has also increased efforts in...
Scott County, MSWTOK-TV

Bridge work in Scott Co. rescheduled

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work to replace a bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County is being delayed again. The project was to start July 12 but instead will begin Monday, July 26 at 8 a.m. The project will take up to a full year to complete. The Mississippi...
Trafficppioneer.com

Work on ‘Singing Bridge’ set to begin July 12

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says that the original start date for the permanent repairs to the “Singing Bridge” on S.D. Highway 1806 over the Grand River has been adjusted due to a delay in receiving necessary supplies and equipment. The start date has been rescheduled for Monday, July 12, at which time the bridge will be closed to […]
Biloxi, MSwxxv25.com

Popp’s Ferry Bridge back open after multi-vehicle accident

A head-on collision caused a multi-vehicle pile up on Popp’s Ferry Bridge earlier this morning in Biloxi. Around 7 a.m., Biloxi PD and Fire responded to an accident involving five vehicles. The bridge had to be closed for over an hour as the agencies worked together to clean up the roadway.
Greenville, SCgreenville.com

Work Begins on South Main Street Bridge

The South Main Street Bridge, located between Broad Street and Falls Park Drive, is scheduled to be completely refurbished this summer. Work began on July 6 and will take approximately five months to complete. The project includes minor repairs to the concrete surface below the bridge, removing existing coatings and...
Clark County, WAColumbian

Yale Bridge closures, work for next 3 weeks

The Yale Bridge, which carries state Highway 503 over the Lewis River at the north end of Clark County, will be closed intermittently during the next three weeks while Washington State Department of Transportation crews perform repair work on the deck. According to a press release from WSDOT, the intermittent...
Scott County, MSWTOK-TV

Update: Scott Co. bridge work delayed a week

SCOTT COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - Work to replace a bridge on Highway 483 in Scott County is being delayed by a week. The project was to start July 5 but instead will begin Monday, July 12 at 8 a.m. The project will take up to a full year to complete.
Montrose, COMontrose Daily Press

Part of Odelle Road to close for bridge work

The City of Montrose Streets Division will begin a bridge repair project on Odelle Road at the Loutsenhizer Ditch crossing on Monday, July 12. The bridge is expected to reopen at the end of business on Thursday, July 15. According to Public Works Assistant Manager Jackie Bubenik, the project will...
Milwaukee, WICBS 58

Milwaukee working to rehabilitate several bridges in 2021

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The City of Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) and Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) announced they are conducting several bridge rehabilitation projects in 2021. The work will improve safety and road surfaces while extending the life of the structures. The projects include West Villard Avenue...
Madison County, GAPosted by
WGAU

GDOT makes plans for bridge work in Madison Co

The Georgia Department of Transportation has awarded a $4.7 million contract for construction of new bridge over the South Fork of the Broad River in Madison County: work on the bridge on US Highway 29 is expected to be completed by the spring of 2023. The E.R. Snell Construction company will handle that project.

Comments / 0

Community Policy