Bill Plaschke: Why are Lakers fans rooting against Clippers? Ignore them, but why openly hate them?

As the NBA offseason gets underway, the Los Angeles Lakers have a number of question marks surrounding what the roster will look like going into the 2021-22 season. It’s no secret that the ending to this past season was disappointing for the Lakers after being defeated by the Phoenix Suns in the first round. The organization could not have as many as 10 free agents, and while they would like to keep a number of them, it will be interesting to see how different the roster looks at the conclusion of free agency.