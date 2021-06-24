Steelers release G David DeCastro

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Thursday that they have released offensive guard David DeCastro.

DeCastro was drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft and was selected to the Pro Bowl six times in nine seasons. His six Pro Bowl selections are tied for the fifth-most by an offensive lineman in franchise history, behind only Maurkice Pouncey (9), Mike Webster (9), Dermontti Dawson (7), and Alan Faneca (7).

DeCastro started all but one game over the course of his career. His 124 starts rank 11th all-time among Steelers offensive lineman and sixth among guards. He helped contribute to making the Steelers the least sacked team in 2020 and the least sacked team since 2014.

A possible replacement for DeCastro could be on the horizon. NFL Network is reporting free agent Trai Turner has visited with the team in recent weeks and said he is healthy.

