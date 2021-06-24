Cancel
Pfizer has come through for U.S. before

The Day
 18 days ago

I enjoyed reading Sunday’s article regarding Pfizer’s meeting the significant challenge of manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine on a mass scale. It is interesting to note, I think, that this is the second time in its history that Pfizer has risen to the occasion and applied its manufacturing expertise to produce a medicine that saved many lives. Eighty years ago, at the start of World War II, the potential benefit of penicillin on the battlefield was well known, but no one knew how to produce it on a scale that would be needed with our country at war. The government put out an urgent call to industry and Pfizer, then a small chemical company in Brooklyn, New York with experience in fermentation, was the first to answer that call and ended up producing most of the penicillin used in the war. In recognition of its important contributions during World War II, Pfizer received the coveted Army-Navy “E” award and a letter of appreciation from the government for its “service as the world’s largest producer of penicillin.”

Groton, CTThe Day

Same-old approach of the well-off trumps smart growth

A question for Groton residents, including residents of Mystic like myself, is whether they want development, what kind of development, and for what kind of future? Opponents of the proposed development at Mystic Education Center are quoted as supporting single-family homes or housing for older people. Perhaps this is not surprising and reflects the lower population density, higher median house price and income, and older median age (nearly 50) in the Mystic zip code (admittedly both Stonington and Groton) as compared to the Groton zip code with a median age around 30, higher density, and lower median house price and income.

