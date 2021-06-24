Cancel
Carrefour's 'Act for Food' Wins Cannes Lions Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

By Stephen Lepitak
AdWeek
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a year when the need for business transformation was a priority for companies like never before, this Cannes Lions category was certain to be hotly contested. The newly introduced category aims to recognize the important work that organizations have done as they make their mark on the world and to celebrate the creativity that drives businesses forward.

