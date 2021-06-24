Carrefour's 'Act for Food' Wins Cannes Lions Creative Business Transformation Grand Prix

Latest released the research study on Global Advertising Services Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Advertising Services Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Advertising Services. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are WPP Plc (United Kingdom),Omnicom Group (United States),Dentsu Inc.(Japan),Ogilvy (United States),Publicis Groupe (France),IPG (United States),MullenLowe (United States),Havas SA (France),Focus Media Group (Canada),Guangdong Advertising Co., Ltd.(China),Bluefocus Communication Group Co., Ltd.(China),Simei Media Co.,Ltd.(China),McCann (United States).
Comments / 0