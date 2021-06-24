Jen Wong and Marty Chavez on the importance of bringing your ‘whole self’ to work

Quitting is never easy; doing so with candor and integrity is even harder. Back in 2010 when I walked into my boss’ office and told him I was resigning, he could barely hide his shock. For the time that I’d worked at the company as a technologist, I’d been seen as a rising star, someone slated to eventually take over my boss’ job and keep climbing. When he asked me why I was leaving—didn’t I understand there was a bonus waiting at the end of the year?—I dodged the question. It’s personal, I said, leaving it at that, which frustrated him to no end. Soon, word of my resignation spread, and rumors took hold: I was launching my own startup, or no, I was experiencing some kind of spiritual crisis, or I was just hoping for a better offer. Eventually, the rumors settled on a single theory: I was moving back to India on a kind of a spiritual retreat with the hopes of finding my own startup idea. I didn’t directly address any of these theories, and so I perpetuated a series of lies, inviting a sense of mystery.