There are various mayflies in the state, and I suggest you stay away from them. Mayfly is commonly called shadfly. These aquatic insects belong to the order Ephemeroptera; it is part of an ancient group of insects called Palaeoptera. Damselflies and dragonflies belong to the same group. More than 3000 species of mayflies have now been discovered. Some of them are common in the United States, while others are present in Canada.