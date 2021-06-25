Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Biden agrees to $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal with bipartisan group

Posted by 
National News Alert
National News Alert
 16 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Cc2Ep_0aeP3Wqo00
(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he and a bipartisan group of 10 senators have agreed to an estimated $1 trillion infrastructure plan, according to Axios.

In what could arguably be one of the biggest achievements of the young Biden administration, the $1.2 trillion package may still face other hurdles in Congress.

Biden and the group might be forced to weigh Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's opinion of the deal and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who has threatened action if the compromise did not go far enough.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House would not vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package if the Senate did not pass the Democratic-led budget reconciliation.

Biden told reporters he will not sign the infrastructure package if it is not accompanied by the reconciliation bill.

"We'll see what happens in the reconciliation bill and the budget process, if we get some compromise there," Biden said, right after the meeting. "And if we can't, see if I can attract all the Democrats to a position. But they're going to move on a dual-track."

Republican members of the group praised the bipartisan work ethic, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins who said it was "the largest infrastructure package in history."

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
National News Alert

National News Alert

133K+
Followers
1K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news from coast to coast.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Vermont State
State
Washington State
State
Maine State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Susan Collins
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Axios#House#Democratic#Democrats#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Senate
News Break
Congress
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Axios

Bernie bows to reality

Key negotiators expect the Senate Budget Committee to settle on a roughly $3.5 trillion reconciliation package as the starting point for a Democrat-only bill for "soft" infrastructure, people familiar with the matter tell Axios. Why it matters: That total is well below the $6 trillion that Sen. Bernie Sanders —...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Democrats hit crunch time in Biden spending fight

Democrats are heading for a chaotic, make-or-break stretch with President Biden 's signature spending plan hanging in the balance. With lawmakers starting to return to Washington on Monday, Democrats are entering crunch time as they try to move past months of haggling to an intense few weeks of summer legislating that will determine whether their top priority stalls out or if they achieve one of the party’s biggest legislative victories since passing ObamaCare more than a decade ago.
Presidential ElectionPOLITICO

Biden is not boring

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Tina. Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. The White House loves leaning into the notion that the JOE BIDEN presidency is a deliberate...
POTUSWashington Examiner

Biden fires Trump-holdover Social Security Administration boss in 'Fright Night Massacre'

President Joe Biden fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul on Friday despite objections of Republicans and the Trump appointee himself. Saul, who called his firing a "Fright Night Massacre," was terminated from the role after refusing a request to resign earlier in the day, a White House official confirmed to the Washington Examiner. His profile already appears to have been removed from the SSA website.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden fires Trump-nominated Social Security commissioner

WASHINGTON, July 9 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday fired Social Security Commissioner Andrew Saul, a holdover from the Trump administration, but Saul told the Washington Post he plans to be at work on Monday morning because his term isn't over. "Andrew Saul refused to resign as requested,...
POTUSNewsweek

Fate of 10 GOP Impeachers Since Capitol Riot Shows 'Going Against Trump Is the Death Knell'

The 10 Republican members of Congress who voted to impeach President Donald Trump for his role in instigating the mob that marauded through the Capitol on January 6 knew the riot would be a historic turning point for the country. What they didn't realize: The events of that day might also mark the beginning of the end of their own political careers, and that their actions would give Trump and politicians loyal to him a rallying cry to help them retain control of the Republican Party.
POTUSNewsweek

GOP Gov. Asa Hutchinson Calls Out Conservative 'Obstinance' Toward COVID Vaccines

Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, a Republican, addressed continued skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccines among conservatives—asserting that this "resistance and obstinance" needs to be addressed. Polling from ABC News and The Washington Post released last weekend showed that about 20 percent of Americans say they will not get vaccinated against the...
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
Arizona StatePosted by
Forbes

Michigan, Arizona Move To Investigate Trump And GOP’s Election Interference Efforts Amid Republican Audit Push

State officials in Michigan and Arizona moved forward this week with efforts to investigate GOP attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election—including by former President Donald Trump himself—as Republicans continue to push claims of electoral fraud and launch their own efforts to investigate the election through controversial partisan audits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy