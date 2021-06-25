Biden agrees to $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal with bipartisan group

(Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

By Brian Brant

(WASHINGTON) President Joe Biden announced on Thursday that he and a bipartisan group of 10 senators have agreed to an estimated $1 trillion infrastructure plan, according to Axios.

In what could arguably be one of the biggest achievements of the young Biden administration, the $1.2 trillion package may still face other hurdles in Congress.

Biden and the group might be forced to weigh Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's opinion of the deal and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders who has threatened action if the compromise did not go far enough.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday that the House would not vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package if the Senate did not pass the Democratic-led budget reconciliation.

Biden told reporters he will not sign the infrastructure package if it is not accompanied by the reconciliation bill.

"We'll see what happens in the reconciliation bill and the budget process, if we get some compromise there," Biden said, right after the meeting. "And if we can't, see if I can attract all the Democrats to a position. But they're going to move on a dual-track."

Republican members of the group praised the bipartisan work ethic, including Maine Sen. Susan Collins who said it was "the largest infrastructure package in history."