As the dust settles on the wreckage of Champlain Towers South in Surfside, Florida, survivors of the building’s collapse are speaking out about their narrow escapes and guilt over outliving neighbours.“Why did it happen that I wasn’t there in my apartment?” Jay Miller, a retired college professor who owned an apartment in the building, told The Washington Post.Mr Miller, 75, says he usually travels up to his Philadelphia home at the end of June, but this summer made the trip a little earlier. The change of plans – which he says he made randomly – ultimately saved his life.“That...