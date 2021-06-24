Cancel
Mobile, AL

"Trips Ahoy!" among disguised edible drugs seized during Mobile raid

By Tanner Gilliland
WPMI
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile man has been arrested on drug charges after police found him in possession of edibles. According to the Mobile Police Department Narcotics/Vice Unit, officers executed a search warrant at 6700 Wall Street Wednesday. Dominic C. Davis was placed into custody and charged with possession of a controlled substance, first-degree possession of marijuana, and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.

