Microsoft Closes Above $2 Trillion Market Cap for the First Time

Although technology-industry stocks experienced a sell-off earlier this year, with investors rotating out of the sector to capitalize on the economic recovery by betting on cyclical stocks, strong quarterly financials, the continued need for advanced technology from almost all industries, and the resurgence of COVID-19 in several countries are reviving investor interest in the tech industry. Against a backdrop of continuing product launches and collaborations, both Microsoft (MSFT) and Nvidia (NVDA) are expected to benefit handsomely. But let’s find out which of these stocks is a better buy now.Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) and NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) are two well-established players in the technology space. With a $2.08 trillion market capitalization, MSFT develops, supports, licenses and sells a range of software products, services and solutions worldwide. It also designs, manufactures, and sells devices that include PCs, tablets, gaming and entertainment consoles, other intelligent devices and related accessories. NVDA designs and manufactures computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software that are used in the gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. It has a market capitalization of $495.98 billion.