Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lawrence, MA

Hearing delayed for Lawrence man charged in fatal intersection crash

By Jill Harmacinski jharmacinski@eagletribune.com
The Eagle-Tribune
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAWRENCE — A dangerousness hearing for a Lawrence man charged after a fatal crash at the intersection of South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue was delayed Thursday. Pedro Nieves, 29, is facing vehicular manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and other related charges after the April 29 crash that killed Gabriela Hernandez, a 24-year-old mother of two young children, and seriously injured several others.

www.eagletribune.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, MA
Crime & Safety
County
Essex County, MA
City
Lawrence, MA
Essex County, MA
Crime & Safety
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pedro Nieves
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcohol#Lawrence District Court#Acura#Salem Superior Court#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Honda
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Violations
Related
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Comments / 0

Community Policy