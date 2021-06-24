Hearing delayed for Lawrence man charged in fatal intersection crash
LAWRENCE — A dangerousness hearing for a Lawrence man charged after a fatal crash at the intersection of South Union Street and Winthrop Avenue was delayed Thursday. Pedro Nieves, 29, is facing vehicular manslaughter while operating under the influence of alcohol and other related charges after the April 29 crash that killed Gabriela Hernandez, a 24-year-old mother of two young children, and seriously injured several others.www.eagletribune.com
